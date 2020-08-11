In the Kitchen: Crepes with Caramelized Peaches

Today we are joined by Chef Natacha Legein from Crepe Corner making Crepes with Caramelized Peaches.

Ingredients:
  • 1 Cup (250ml) Milk
  • 2 Eggs
  • 1/4 tsp Salt
  • 1 tsp Sugar
  • 1/2 tsp Vanilla
  • 150 ml All-purpose Flour
  • 15 ml Butter, melted
Ingredients for Caramelized Peaches
  • 30 ml Butter
  • 50 ml Brown Sugar
  • 4 Fresh Peaches
Directions:
  1. Mix all of the ingredients to make the crepe batter and let it sit for 1 hour.
  2. Heat up a 8 inch pan on medium and add a drizzle of canola oil.
  3. Pour in about 1/4 of the batter and circle the pan around until you get a thin layer.
  4. With a spatula, flip the crepe to its other side for another 2 minutes. Set aside.
  5. Repeat until you make 6 crepes.
  6. For the caramelized peaches, heat up an 8 inches pan on medium with the 30 ml of butter.
  7. Put the sliced fresh peaches in the pan and add the brown sugar, let it simmer for about 5-6 minutes, turn the heat off.
  8. Lay each crepe on 6 plates and poor the caramelized peaches on top, roll them and garnish with whipped cream.

