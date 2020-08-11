In the Kitchen: Crepes with Caramelized Peaches

Today we are joined by Chef Natacha Legein from Crepe Corner making Crepes with Caramelized Peaches.
Ingredients:
- 1 Cup (250ml) Milk
- 2 Eggs
- 1/4 tsp Salt
- 1 tsp Sugar
- 1/2 tsp Vanilla
- 150 ml All-purpose Flour
- 15 ml Butter, melted
Ingredients for Caramelized Peaches
- 30 ml Butter
- 50 ml Brown Sugar
- 4 Fresh Peaches
Directions:
- Mix all of the ingredients to make the crepe batter and let it sit for 1 hour.
- Heat up a 8 inch pan on medium and add a drizzle of canola oil.
- Pour in about 1/4 of the batter and circle the pan around until you get a thin layer.
- With a spatula, flip the crepe to its other side for another 2 minutes. Set aside.
- Repeat until you make 6 crepes.
- For the caramelized peaches, heat up an 8 inches pan on medium with the 30 ml of butter.
- Put the sliced fresh peaches in the pan and add the brown sugar, let it simmer for about 5-6 minutes, turn the heat off.
- Lay each crepe on 6 plates and poor the caramelized peaches on top, roll them and garnish with whipped cream.
