In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Creamy Pumpkin & Tomato Soup.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups Tomato Puree
  • 1 cup Pumpkin Puree
  • 1 cup Chicken Broth
  • 1/2 cup Heavy Cream
  • 1 Tablespoon Butter
  • 1/2 Onion, minced
  • 2 cloves Garlic
  • 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
  • Optional: Sour Cream, Chives

Directions:

  1. Sauté onion and garlic in olive oil.
  2. Add all other ingredients, simmer for 10 minutes, puree.

