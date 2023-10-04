In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Creamy Pumpkin & Tomato Soup.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups Tomato Puree
- 1 cup Pumpkin Puree
- 1 cup Chicken Broth
- 1/2 cup Heavy Cream
- 1 Tablespoon Butter
- 1/2 Onion, minced
- 2 cloves Garlic
- 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
- Optional: Sour Cream, Chives
Directions:
- Sauté onion and garlic in olive oil.
- Add all other ingredients, simmer for 10 minutes, puree.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.