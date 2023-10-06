In the kitchen today we welcome chef Anat Sagi from Mosaic Table making Creamy Lentil Stuffed Butternut Squash.
Main Ingredients:
- 3 medium butternut squash
- Olive oil for roasting
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Ingredients for Creamy Lentil Filling:
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed
- 2 large yellow onions, diced
- 6 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tablespoon roughly chopped fresh sage leaves
- 2 teaspoons roughly chopped fresh rosemary leaves
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- ⅓ cup dry red wine (such as pinot noir, syrah or malbec)
- 1 cup green or brown lentils
- 2⅔ cups vegetable broth
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 teaspoon sweet or hot paprika
- 2½ tablespoons tahini
- 2 teaspoons white miso paste
- 2 to 3 teaspoons high-quality balsamic vinegar
Ingredients for Butternut-Tahini Sauce:
- 1 cup roasted butternut squash (from the scooped-out halves)
- 2 tablespoons tahini
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 to 6 tablespoons water or vegetable broth, plus more as needed
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- Chopped Italian parsley to garnish
Directions:
- ROAST THE SQUASH: Preheat the oven to 425°F. Slice each butternut squash in half and scoop out the seeds with a spoon. Place each squash half cut-side-up on a large baking sheet and rub each with a bit of olive oil; season well with salt and pepper. Roast until the flesh is fork tender and lightly browned, 45 to 50 minutes.
- MAKE THE CREAMY LENTIL FILLING: Heat the 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onions and season with a pinch of salt; cook, stirring occasionally to prevent burning, 8 to 9 minutes or until most of the onions are browned. Add the garlic, sage, and rosemary and cook, stirring frequently, about 2 minutes more. Add the tomato paste and stir to combine; cook for about 3 minutes.
- Reduce heat to medium and pour in the red wine to deglaze the pan, stirring up any browned bits. Cook until the liquid has evaporated and the smell of alcohol has dissipated about 3 minutes.
- Add the vegetable broth and the lentils, bay leaf, and paprika. Stir to combine and increase the heat to a boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat to maintain a rapid simmer; simmer until the lentils are just tender and most of the liquid has been absorbed 25 to 30 minutes.
- Reduce the heat to low. Add the tahini, miso, and balsamic vinegar and stir until incorporated. Taste for seasoning, adding about ½ to 1 teaspoon kosher salt and black pepper to taste. Set aside.
- When the roasted squash is cool enough to handle, use a large spoon to scoop out the flesh from each squash half, leaving a ½ to ¾-inch-thick border around the sides and bottom.
- Transfer 1 cup of the squash to a food processor (set aside the rest for another use, such as risotto, pasta, oatmeal, or smoothie).
- Reduce oven temperature to 350°F.
- Stuff the lentil filling into each squash half. Transfer the stuffed squash halves to the oven and bake until everything is warmed through 12 to 15 minutes.
- MAKE THE BUTTERNUT-TAHINI SAUCE: Meanwhile, to the food processor with the 1 cup squash flesh, add the tahini, olive oil, salt, and pepper to taste, and blend until smooth. Stream in 3 tablespoons of the water or broth, scraping down the sides as you go. Add more water or broth as needed, a tablespoon at a time, until you have a pourable but thick sauce.
- Drizzle the butternut tahini sauce on top of the stuffed baked squash to serve. Garnish with chopped parsley.
