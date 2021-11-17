In the Kitchen: Creamed Brussels Sprouts with Fried Shallots

Nick Rabar from Avenue N joned us in the kitchen today making Creamed Brussels Sprouts with Fried Shallots.

Ingredients:

1 lb Brussels Sprouts, shredded and sautéed
1.5 cups Heavy Cream
1/4 cup Parmesan, grated
1/4 cup Raclette Cheese, shredded
1 pinch Nutmeg
1 pinch Kosher Salt
2 Tablespoons Chives, minced
1 cup Fried Shallots
Optional: Herb Bread Crumbs

Directions:
  1. Bring cream to a boil and then lower to a simmer.
  2. Add cheese, salt, nutmeg and half the chives.
  3. Place in an over safe dish and bake at 450 degrees until bubbling and lightly browned.
  4. Remove and top with shallots and bread crumbs (optional)

