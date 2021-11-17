In the Kitchen: Creamed Brussels Sprouts with Fried Shallots

Nick Rabar from Avenue N joned us in the kitchen today making Creamed Brussels Sprouts with Fried Shallots.
Ingredients:
1 lb Brussels Sprouts, shredded and sautéed
1.5 cups Heavy Cream
1/4 cup Parmesan, grated
1/4 cup Raclette Cheese, shredded
1 pinch Nutmeg
1 pinch Kosher Salt
2 Tablespoons Chives, minced
1 cup Fried Shallots
Optional: Herb Bread Crumbs
Directions:
- Bring cream to a boil and then lower to a simmer.
- Add cheese, salt, nutmeg and half the chives.
- Place in an over safe dish and bake at 450 degrees until bubbling and lightly browned.
- Remove and top with shallots and bread crumbs (optional)
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.