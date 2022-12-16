In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Tang Chan from Crazy Crab, making their Crazy Combo. This dish is fresh seafood steamed and tossed in Crazy Crab Special Sauce.
Ingredients:
- 1 Lobster tail
- 1 Cluster Snow Crab Legs
- 1 lb Shrimp
- 1 lb Clams
- 3 Corn
- 3 Potatoes
- Crazy Crab Special Sauce (Cajun, Lemon Pepper & Garlic Butter)
Directions:
- Fill a large pot with water and let it boil
- Add the potatoes to the pot and cook for 8 minutes.
- Add the lobster tails and cook for 5 minutes.
- Add the clams, crab, and corn, and cook for 5 minutes.
- Add the shrimp and cook for 2-3 minutes.
- Drain the seafood mixture from the pot.
- Toss seafood in Crazy Crab Special Sauce.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.