In the Kitchen: Cranberry Salsa

This morning we are joined by Anat Sagi from Mosaic Table making a seasonal Cranberry Salsa.
Ingredients:
- 12 ounces fresh cranberries
- 2/3 cup granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
- 1 teaspoon finely grated lime zest
- 1 ½ tablespoon finely grated or minced fresh ginger
- 1 to 2 jalapeno peppers, stemmed, seeded, and finely minced (adjust the amount to suit your palate)
- 1 small, crisp apple or pear, peeled, cored, and cut into small dice (optional)
- 6 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced
- 1/3 cup minced fresh cilantro
- Pinch of kosher or sea salt
