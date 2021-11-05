In the Kitchen: Cranberry Salsa

This morning we are joined by Anat Sagi from Mosaic Table making a seasonal Cranberry Salsa.

Ingredients:
  • 12 ounces fresh cranberries
  • 2/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lime zest
  • 1 ½ tablespoon finely grated or minced fresh ginger
  • 1 to 2 jalapeno peppers, stemmed, seeded, and finely minced (adjust the amount to suit your palate)
  • 1 small, crisp apple or pear, peeled, cored, and cut into small dice (optional)
  • 6 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced
  • 1/3 cup minced fresh cilantro
  • Pinch of kosher or sea salt

