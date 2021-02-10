In the Kitchen: Crab & Gruyere Fondue

In the kitchen today, we learned how to make Crab & Gruyere Fondue with Chef and Owner of Avenue N, Nick Rabar.

Ingredients:

1 lb Crab Meat, Jumbo Lump

1/2 Shallot, minced

2 cloves Garlic, minced

1/4 cup Sherry Wine

2 cups Heavy Cream

1.5 cups Gruyere, shredded

1 Tablespoon Crab Base (sub lobster if you can not find crab)

1 teaspoon Tomato Paste

1 Tablespoon Chives, minced

1 Tablespoon Parmesan, grated

1 Baguette, sliced

1 teaspoon Olive Oil

1 teaspoon Butter, unsalted

1 pinch Kosher Salt

Directions:

In a sauce pot over medium heat, add oil and sauté shallots and garlic until translucent. Add sherry wine and reduce by half. Add cream and reduce by half. Add tomato paste, crab base and butter. Whisk and fold in cheese until melted and thick stirring constantly. Gently fold in crab and chives, serve with baguette, vegetables or crackers.