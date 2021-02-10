In the Kitchen: Crab & Gruyere Fondue

In the kitchen today, we learned how to make Crab & Gruyere Fondue with Chef and Owner of Avenue N, Nick Rabar.
Ingredients:
1 lb Crab Meat, Jumbo Lump
1/2 Shallot, minced
2 cloves Garlic, minced
1/4 cup Sherry Wine
2 cups Heavy Cream
1.5 cups Gruyere, shredded
1 Tablespoon Crab Base (sub lobster if you can not find crab)
1 teaspoon Tomato Paste
1 Tablespoon Chives, minced
1 Tablespoon Parmesan, grated
1 Baguette, sliced
1 teaspoon Olive Oil
1 teaspoon Butter, unsalted
1 pinch Kosher Salt
Directions:
- In a sauce pot over medium heat, add oil and sauté shallots and garlic until translucent.
- Add sherry wine and reduce by half.
- Add cream and reduce by half.
- Add tomato paste, crab base and butter.
- Whisk and fold in cheese until melted and thick stirring constantly.
- Gently fold in crab and chives, serve with baguette, vegetables or crackers.
