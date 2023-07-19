In the kitchen today, Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N made us a crab fried rice dish! This dish takes about 30 minutes to make and serves 4 to 6 people.
Ingredients:
- Brown Rice, cooked in salted water
- 1 cup Crab Meat
- 3 Scallions, finely sliced
- 2 Tablespoons Ginger, minced
- 1 Tablespoon Garlic, minced
- 1 Red Pepper, small dice
- 1 Celery stalk, small dice
- 1 Carrot, small dice
- 1/4 cup Chicken Stock
- 1/8 cup Soy Sauce
- 1/8 cup Mirin
- 1 teaspoon Fish Sauce
- 1 Tablespoon Sesame Oil
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- As Needed Cilantro Leaves
- As Needed Sesame Seeds
Directions:
- In a small wok add oil and sauté scallion, ginger, garlic, pepper, carrot and celery.
- Add rice and lightly fry.
- Add in liquid and fold in crab.
- Serve topped with seeds and cilantro.
