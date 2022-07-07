In the kitchen Thursday, we welcomed Chef Suraj “Sonny” Chopra from the Revere Hotel in Boston, who made crab cakes and a salad.

The Rooftop at Revere is the city’s largest rooftop dining destination. An all-day menu includes light bites and craft cocktails created by noted Chef Suraj “Sunny” Chopra. Cocktail menu features wines, local beers, spritz menu and a large format cocktail menu for groups to enjoy. Food menu features all-day snacks like chips and dips, local NE cheeses, charcuterie and vegetable crudité.

