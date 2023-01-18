In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Cowboy Stew.
Ingredients
- 1 Sweet Onion, small dice
- 3 Garlic cloves, minced
- 2 Plum Tomatoes, small dice
- 1 Jalapeno Pepper, small dice
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
- 1 pint Tomato Puree
- 1 quart Chicken Broth
- 2 Chipotle Peppers, minced
- 1/2 lb Ground Beef
- 1/2 lb Kielbasa, sliced
- 3 slices Bacon, small dice (par cooked)
- 2 Potatoes, medium dice (par cooked)
- 2 Corn, removed from cob
- 1, 15oz can Pinto Beans
- 1 teaspoon Smoked Paprika
- 1 teaspoon Cumin
- 1 teaspoon Black Pepper
- 1 Tablespoon Kosher Salt
- Optional: Cilantro, Tortilla Chips
Directions
- In a large sauce pot add olive oil and cook onions, garlic, jalapeños and tomatoes.
- Once cooked, remove and reserve.
- Add ground beef, season with salt and pepper.
- Add bacon and kielbasa to sauté.
- Add in all ingredients and simmer for 15 minutes.
- Garnish with chips and cilantro.
