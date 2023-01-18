In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Cowboy Stew.

Ingredients

  • 1 Sweet Onion, small dice
  • 3 Garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 Plum Tomatoes, small dice
  • 1 Jalapeno Pepper, small dice
  • 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
  • 1 pint Tomato Puree
  • 1 quart Chicken Broth
  • 2 Chipotle Peppers, minced
  • 1/2 lb Ground Beef
  • 1/2 lb Kielbasa, sliced
  • 3 slices Bacon, small dice (par cooked)
  • 2 Potatoes, medium dice (par cooked)
  • 2 Corn, removed from cob
  • 1, 15oz can Pinto Beans
  • 1 teaspoon Smoked Paprika
  • 1 teaspoon Cumin
  • 1 teaspoon Black Pepper
  • 1 Tablespoon Kosher Salt
  • Optional: Cilantro, Tortilla Chips

Directions

  1. In a large sauce pot add olive oil and cook onions, garlic, jalapeños and tomatoes.
  2. Once cooked, remove and reserve.
  3. Add ground beef, season with salt and pepper.
  4. Add bacon and kielbasa to sauté.
  5. Add in all ingredients and simmer for 15 minutes.
  6. Garnish with chips and cilantro.

