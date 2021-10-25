In the Kitchen: Cowboy Steak

Chef Carlos DaMoura of Fred & Steve’s Steakhouse at Twin River Casino Hotel is joining us making their Cowboy Steak, a 22 oz. prime cowboy steak, with cheddar mash & haricot vert.

Ingredients:
  • 22 oz. prime bone in rib eye steak
  • Salt
  • Ground pepper
  • Garlic powder
  • Potatoes
  • Butter
  • Haricot vert
  • Cheddar cheese
  • Heavy Cream
Directions:
  1. About 15 minutes before grilling, remove the cowboy steak from the refrigerator and let sit, covered at room temperature.
  2. Heat the grill to high.
  3. Season liberally with salt and pepper.
  4. Place the steak on the grill and cook until golden and brown and slightly charred, 4 to 5 minutes.
  5. Turn the steak over and continue to grill 3 to 5 minutes.
  6. Let the steak rest for about 5 minutes before consuming.

