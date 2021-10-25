In the Kitchen: Cowboy Steak

Chef Carlos DaMoura of Fred & Steve’s Steakhouse at Twin River Casino Hotel is joining us making their Cowboy Steak, a 22 oz. prime cowboy steak, with cheddar mash & haricot vert.
Ingredients:
- 22 oz. prime bone in rib eye steak
- Salt
- Ground pepper
- Garlic powder
- Potatoes
- Butter
- Haricot vert
- Cheddar cheese
- Heavy Cream
Directions:
- About 15 minutes before grilling, remove the cowboy steak from the refrigerator and let sit, covered at room temperature.
- Heat the grill to high.
- Season liberally with salt and pepper.
- Place the steak on the grill and cook until golden and brown and slightly charred, 4 to 5 minutes.
- Turn the steak over and continue to grill 3 to 5 minutes.
- Let the steak rest for about 5 minutes before consuming.
