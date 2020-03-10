In the Kitchen: Corned Beef Reuben

In the kitchen today we welcome Chef and Kitchen Manager Aaron Epworth from McBride’s Pub making Corned Beef Reuben.
Ingredients:
- 5 oz Corned Beef
- 2 slices of Marble Rye Bread
- 2 slices of Swiss Cheese
- 2 oz Sauerkraut
- Thousand Island Dressing
- Pepper to taste
- Clove to taste
- Onion to taste
- Can of Beer
- Butter
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Place the corned beef in a pan. Add pepper, clove, onion, beer, and enough water to cover the corned beef completely.
- Cook corned beef until cooked and tender. Once fork tender, remove the corned beef.
- Butter 2 slices of marble rye bread and place on flat top.
- Add 1 slice of Swiss cheese to one slice of marble rye bread.
- In a sizzle platter, layer corned beef, sauerkraut and 1 slice of Swiss cheese. Remove when cheese is melted.
- Add thousand island dressing to each slice of bread.
- Slide the corned beef, sauerkraut and cheese onto the bread.
- Add the second slice of bread on top and slice in half.
