In the Kitchen: Corned Beef Reuben

In the kitchen today we welcome Chef and Kitchen Manager Aaron Epworth from McBride’s Pub making Corned Beef Reuben.

Ingredients:

5 oz Corned Beef

2 slices of Marble Rye Bread

2 slices of Swiss Cheese

2 oz Sauerkraut

Thousand Island Dressing

Pepper to taste

Clove to taste

Onion to taste

Can of Beer

Butter

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place the corned beef in a pan. Add pepper, clove, onion, beer, and enough water to cover the corned beef completely. Cook corned beef until cooked and tender. Once fork tender, remove the corned beef. Butter 2 slices of marble rye bread and place on flat top. Add 1 slice of Swiss cheese to one slice of marble rye bread. In a sizzle platter, layer corned beef, sauerkraut and 1 slice of Swiss cheese. Remove when cheese is melted. Add thousand island dressing to each slice of bread. Slide the corned beef, sauerkraut and cheese onto the bread. Add the second slice of bread on top and slice in half.

