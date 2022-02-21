GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Andrea Leonardo from Thirsty Beaver making a Corned Beef Reuben. This is a perfect sandwich for St. Patrick’s Day or any day you want a great sandwich.
Ingredients and Directions for the Corned Beef:
- 1 (5lb) Piece Flat Cut Corned Beef
- 1 Can Guinness Beer
- 4 Qts Chicken Stock (Extra Water If Needed)
- 2 Tbl Pickling Spice
- 2 Tbl Whole Grain Mustard
- 1 Carrot
- 2 Stalks Celery
- 1 Yellow Onion
- Pre heat oven to 300 degrees.
- In a deep roasting pan add all ingredients. Make sure fat side is up.
- If meat is not covered ¾ of the way, add a little water.
- Cover tightly with aluminum foil and braise for 6 hours or until tender.
- Remove from oven and let cool.
- Once cooled slice against the grain.
Ingredients and Directions for the Thousand Island Dressing:
- 1 Cup Mayo
- 3 Tbl Ketchup
- 2 Tbl Mustard
- 3 Tbl Relish
- 1 tsp Black Pepper
- 1 tsp Garlic Powder
- 1 Tsp Onion Powder
- In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients.
- Taste and adjust seasonings if needed.
Other Ingredients to make the Reuben Sandwich:
- Sauerkraut
- Swiss Cheese
- Rye Bread
Directions for Assembling the Reuben Sandwich:
- Butter one side of each slice of Rye Bread.
- On a griddle or in a large sauté pan place butter side down.
- Top each slice of bread with thin sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, thousand island and sauerkraut.
- Once bread begins to toast slightly, close sandwich together.
- Cook on both sides until golden.
