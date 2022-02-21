GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Andrea Leonardo from Thirsty Beaver making a Corned Beef Reuben. This is a perfect sandwich for St. Patrick’s Day or any day you want a great sandwich.

Ingredients and Directions for the Corned Beef:
  • 1 (5lb) Piece Flat Cut Corned Beef
  • 1 Can Guinness Beer
  • 4 Qts Chicken Stock (Extra Water If Needed)
  • 2 Tbl Pickling Spice
  • 2 Tbl Whole Grain Mustard
  • 1 Carrot
  • 2 Stalks Celery
  • 1 Yellow Onion
  1. Pre heat oven to 300 degrees.
  2. In a deep roasting pan add all ingredients. Make sure fat side is up.
  3. If meat is not covered ¾ of the way, add a little water.
  4. Cover tightly with aluminum foil and braise for 6 hours or until tender.
  5. Remove from oven and let cool.
  6. Once cooled slice against the grain.
Ingredients and Directions for the Thousand Island Dressing:
  • 1 Cup Mayo
  • 3 Tbl Ketchup
  • 2 Tbl Mustard
  • 3 Tbl Relish
  • 1 tsp Black Pepper
  • 1 tsp Garlic Powder
  • 1 Tsp Onion Powder
  1. In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients.
  2. Taste and adjust seasonings if needed.
Other Ingredients to make the Reuben Sandwich:
  • Sauerkraut
  • Swiss Cheese
  • Rye Bread
Directions for Assembling the Reuben Sandwich:
  1. Butter one side of each slice of Rye Bread.
  2. On a griddle or in a large sauté pan place butter side down.
  3. Top each slice of bread with thin sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, thousand island and sauerkraut.
  4. Once bread begins to toast slightly, close sandwich together.
  5. Cook on both sides until golden.

