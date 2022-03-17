This St. Patrick’s Day, Chef David Ashworth from Parma Ristorante is showing us how to make a traditional Corned Beef and Cabbage meal.

Ingredients:

  • 3 lb Corned Beef Brisket
  • 1 Onion
  • 4 Cloves of Garlic
  • 2 Bay Leaves
  • 3 Cups Water
  • 2 lbs peeled potatoes in quarters
  • 2 Large Carrots
  • 1 had of Cabbage cut into wedges
  • Pickling Seasoning

Directions:

  • Chop onion into large chunks and place at the bottom of a large 6 quart casserole dish.
  • Add chopped potatoes, carrots chopped into cubes, bay leaves, and the water.
  • Place corned beef over the top.
  • Sprinkle pickling seasoning over the top of the brisket.
  • Cover with plastic foil and place in the oven at 400 degrees.
  • Cook for 1 hour, then reduce temp to 350 and cook for another 2.5 hours.
  • Let sit then serve.

