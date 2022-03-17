This St. Patrick’s Day, Chef David Ashworth from Parma Ristorante is showing us how to make a traditional Corned Beef and Cabbage meal.
Ingredients:
- 3 lb Corned Beef Brisket
- 1 Onion
- 4 Cloves of Garlic
- 2 Bay Leaves
- 3 Cups Water
- 2 lbs peeled potatoes in quarters
- 2 Large Carrots
- 1 had of Cabbage cut into wedges
- Pickling Seasoning
Directions:
- Chop onion into large chunks and place at the bottom of a large 6 quart casserole dish.
- Add chopped potatoes, carrots chopped into cubes, bay leaves, and the water.
- Place corned beef over the top.
- Sprinkle pickling seasoning over the top of the brisket.
- Cover with plastic foil and place in the oven at 400 degrees.
- Cook for 1 hour, then reduce temp to 350 and cook for another 2.5 hours.
- Let sit then serve.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.