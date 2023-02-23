In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef and Owner of Distinguish Catering, Jessica Zeon, making Cornbread Mac & Cheese.

Ingredients:

  • Elbow or Cavatappi pasta
  • Cornbread (crumbled)
  • Cheddar cheese
  • Mozzarella cheese
  • Parmesan cheese
  • Heavy cream
  • Flour
  • Butter
  • Curly parsley (chopped)
  • Turmeric
  • Cayenne pepper
  • White pepper
  • Garlic Powder
  • Onion Powder
  • Kosher Salt

Directions:

  1. Pre-heat your oven on 350 degrees.
  2. Pre-boil your pasta and shock it in ice water after straining.
  3. Using a sauce pot on low heat, add butter (melted) and flour to the pot and whisk until a
    roux is created.
  4. Slowly whisk and pour heavy cream into the pot.
  5. Once its at a loose consistency, add the cheeses and whisk until melted.
  6. Add all seasonings and whisk.
  7. Remove from stove.
  8. Add layers of pasta and mozzarella cheese to a baking pan.
  9. Add the cheese sauce and mix until fully coated.
  10. Sprinkle the cornbread crumble on top and garnish with chopped parsley.
  11. Bake on 350 degrees for 30 mins or until golden and cheese bubbles from the sides.
  12. Let it rest for 10 minutes then consume.

