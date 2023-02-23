In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef and Owner of Distinguish Catering, Jessica Zeon, making Cornbread Mac & Cheese.
Ingredients:
- Elbow or Cavatappi pasta
- Cornbread (crumbled)
- Cheddar cheese
- Mozzarella cheese
- Parmesan cheese
- Heavy cream
- Flour
- Butter
- Curly parsley (chopped)
- Turmeric
- Cayenne pepper
- White pepper
- Garlic Powder
- Onion Powder
- Kosher Salt
Directions:
- Pre-heat your oven on 350 degrees.
- Pre-boil your pasta and shock it in ice water after straining.
- Using a sauce pot on low heat, add butter (melted) and flour to the pot and whisk until a
roux is created.
- Slowly whisk and pour heavy cream into the pot.
- Once its at a loose consistency, add the cheeses and whisk until melted.
- Add all seasonings and whisk.
- Remove from stove.
- Add layers of pasta and mozzarella cheese to a baking pan.
- Add the cheese sauce and mix until fully coated.
- Sprinkle the cornbread crumble on top and garnish with chopped parsley.
- Bake on 350 degrees for 30 mins or until golden and cheese bubbles from the sides.
- Let it rest for 10 minutes then consume.
