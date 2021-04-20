In the Kitchen: Corn Chowder

This morning, Hope & Main brings us Katie Potter from Newport Chowder Company making a corn chowder featuring Newport Chowder Co’s signature spice blend.
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup butter
- 1 small diced onion
- 2 cups corn
- 10 small cooked & diced red bliss potatoes (or substitute two 15 oz. cans of cooked diced potatoes)
- 1/2 gallon half & half
- 1 tsp. salt and 1/2 tsp. pepper
- “Secret Spice Pack”
- 3/4 cup flour
- 1 1/2 cups milk
Directions:
- In a medium size skillet, saute butter and onion. Add the seafood and “Secret Spice Pack”, cook for 3-5 minutes. Set aside.
- In a large pot, combine half & half and potatoes, cook over medium heat.
- Put flour in a bowl and slowly add milk, whisking constantly to make a smooth paste.
- Add paste to large pot, then add in corn.
- Continue to cook all ingredients over medium heat for approx. 20-25 minutes, stirring frequently until soup begins to thicken. DO NOT BOIL.
- Recipe makes 10-12 servings. Enjoy!
