In the Kitchen: Corn Chowder

This morning, Hope & Main brings us Katie Potter from Newport Chowder Company making a corn chowder featuring Newport Chowder Co’s signature spice blend.

Ingredients:
  • 1/3 cup butter
  • 1 small diced onion
  • 2 cups corn
  • 10 small cooked & diced red bliss potatoes (or substitute two 15 oz. cans of cooked diced potatoes)
  • 1/2 gallon half & half
  • 1 tsp. salt and 1/2 tsp. pepper
  • “Secret Spice Pack”
  • 3/4 cup flour
  • 1 1/2 cups milk
Directions:
  1. In a medium size skillet, saute butter and onion. Add the seafood and “Secret Spice Pack”, cook for 3-5 minutes. Set aside.
  2. In a large pot, combine half & half and potatoes, cook over medium heat.
  3. Put flour in a bowl and slowly add milk, whisking constantly to make a smooth paste.
  4. Add paste to large pot, then add in corn.
  5. Continue to cook all ingredients over medium heat for approx. 20-25 minutes, stirring frequently until soup begins to thicken. DO NOT BOIL.
  6. Recipe makes 10-12 servings. Enjoy!

