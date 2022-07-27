Nick Rabar from Avenue N shares a recipe for Corn Chowder “Salad”.
Recipe Time: 20 Minutes
Serves: 4 – 6
Ingredients:
4ea. Corn, shucked, quickly boiled in salted water
4ea. Red Bliss Potatoes, diced, cooked in lightly salted water
2ea. Celery, washed, small diced
1/2 bunch Scallions, sliced
1/2 ea. Red Onion, thinly sliced
6ea. Bacon, diced, cooked
1 teaspoon Dijon Mustard
1/4 cup Olive Oil
1/4 cup Cider Vinegar
1/8 cup Honey
1 pinch Kosher Salt
1 pinch Cracked Pepper
Directions:
Combine all ingredients.
