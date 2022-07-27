Nick Rabar from Avenue N shares a recipe for Corn Chowder “Salad”.



Recipe Time: 20 Minutes

Serves: 4 – 6



Ingredients:

4ea. Corn, shucked, quickly boiled in salted water

4ea. Red Bliss Potatoes, diced, cooked in lightly salted water

2ea. Celery, washed, small diced

1/2 bunch Scallions, sliced

1/2 ea. Red Onion, thinly sliced

6ea. Bacon, diced, cooked

1 teaspoon Dijon Mustard

1/4 cup Olive Oil

1/4 cup Cider Vinegar

1/8 cup Honey

1 pinch Kosher Salt

1 pinch Cracked Pepper



Directions:

Combine all ingredients.

