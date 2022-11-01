In the Rhode Show kitchen today, we welcome Bob Burke from Pot au Feu making Julia Child’s Coq au Vin.
Ingredients and Directions for the Bacon:
- 3- to 4-oz chunk of lean bacon
- 2 tablespoons cooking oil
- Remove rind and cut bacon into sticks 1 inch long and ¼ inch across.
- In a flameproof casserole or electric skillet, simmer for 10 minutes in 2 quarts of water, drain, rinse in cold water, and dry.
- Sauté slowly in the casserole (260 degrees for the electric skillet) with the oil.
- When bacon is very lightly browned, remove to a side dish, leaving fat in pan.
Ingredients and Directions for the Chicken:
- 2 ½ lbs. 3 lbs. cut-up frying chicken
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- ¼ cup cognac
- Dry chicken thoroughly in a towel.
- Brown on all sides in the hot fat (360 degrees).
- Season chicken with salt and pepper, return bacon to pan, cover pan, and cook slowly (300 degrees) for 10 minutes, turning chicken once.
- Then uncover, pour in cognac, ignite with a lighted match, shake pan back and forth for several seconds until flames subside.
Ingredients and Directions for Simmering in Red Wine
- 3 cups Burgundy, Macon, Chianti, or California Mountain Red wine. We are using Beaujolais in the Rhode Show.
- 1 to 2 cups beef stock or bouillon
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 2 cloves mashed garlic
- ¼ teaspoon thyme
- 1 bay leaf
- Pour wine into pan, and add just enough bouillon to cover the chicken.
- Stir in tomato paste, garlic, and herbs.
- Bring to the simmer, then cover and simmer slowly for about 30 minutes, or until chicken meat is tender when pierced with a fork.
Directions and Ingredients for the Onions:
- 12 to 24 small white onions
- Salt to taste
- 1 to 2 tablespoons cooking oil
- While chicken is cooking, drop onions into boiling water, bring water back to the boil, and let boil for 1 minute.
- Drain, shave off to ends of onions, peel carefully, and pierce a deep cross in the root end with a small knife (to keep onions whole during cooking).
- Heat oil in a frying pan, add onions, and toss for several minutes until lightly browned (this will be a patchy brown).
- Add water to halfway up onions and ¼ to ½ teaspoon salt, cover pan, and simmer slowly for 25 to 30 minutes, or until onions are tender when pierced with a knife.
Ingredients and Directions for the Mushrooms:
- ½ lb. fresh mushrooms
- 1 tablespoon butter
- ½ tablespoon cooking oil
- Trim base of mushroom stems, remove base from stems, wash stems and caps rapidly in cold water and dry in a towel.
- Cut caps into quarters, stems into bias chunks (to resemble, roughly, the cut caps).
- Heat butter and oil in frying pan; when bubbling hot, toss in mushrooms and sauté over high heat for 4 to 5 minutes until lightly browned.
Ingredients and Directions for the Sauce:
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 2 tablespoons softened butter
- When chicken is done, drain out cooking liquid into a saucepan.
- Skim off fat and boil down liquid, if necessary, to concentrate flavor. You should have about 2 ¼ cups.
- Remove from heat. Blend butter and flour together in a saucer; beat into the cooking liquid with wire whip.
- Bring to the simmer, stirring, and simmer for a minute or two until sauce has thickened.
- Scrape onions and mushrooms into sauce and simmer a minute to blend flavors.
- Carefully taste sauce, adding more sat and pepper if you feel it necessary.
- Then pour sauce over chicken. (Chicken is now ready for final reheating, but can be set aside until cool, then covered and refrigerated for a day or two.)
Directions for Serving:
- Shortly before serving, bring to the simmer, basting chicken with sauce. Cover and simmer slowly for 4 to 5 minutes, until chicken is hot through. (Do not overcook at this point!)
- Serve from casserole, or arrange on a hot platter and decorate with sprigs of parsley.
- Accompany with parsley potatoes, rice, or noodles; buttered green peas or green salad; hot French bread; and the same red wine you used for cooking the chicken.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.