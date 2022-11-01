In the Rhode Show kitchen today, we welcome Bob Burke from Pot au Feu making Julia Child’s Coq au Vin.

Ingredients and Directions for the Bacon:

  • 3- to 4-oz chunk of lean bacon
  • 2 tablespoons cooking oil
  1. Remove rind and cut bacon into sticks 1 inch long and ¼ inch across.
  2. In a flameproof casserole or electric skillet, simmer for 10 minutes in 2 quarts of water, drain, rinse in cold water, and dry.
  3. Sauté slowly in the casserole (260 degrees for the electric skillet) with the oil.
  4. When bacon is very lightly browned, remove to a side dish, leaving fat in pan.

Ingredients and Directions for the Chicken:

  • 2 ½ lbs. 3 lbs. cut-up frying chicken
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • ¼ cup cognac
  1. Dry chicken thoroughly in a towel.
  2. Brown on all sides in the hot fat (360 degrees).
  3. Season chicken with salt and pepper, return bacon to pan, cover pan, and cook slowly (300 degrees) for 10 minutes, turning chicken once.
  4. Then uncover, pour in cognac, ignite with a lighted match, shake pan back and forth for several seconds until flames subside.

Ingredients and Directions for Simmering in Red Wine

  • 3 cups Burgundy, Macon, Chianti, or California Mountain Red wine. We are using Beaujolais in the Rhode Show.
  • 1 to 2 cups beef stock or bouillon
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 2 cloves mashed garlic
  • ¼ teaspoon thyme
  • 1 bay leaf
  1. Pour wine into pan, and add just enough bouillon to cover the chicken.
  2. Stir in tomato paste, garlic, and herbs.
  3. Bring to the simmer, then cover and simmer slowly for about 30 minutes, or until chicken meat is tender when pierced with a fork. 

Directions and Ingredients for the Onions:

  • 12 to 24 small white onions
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons cooking oil
  1. While chicken is cooking, drop onions into boiling water, bring water back to the boil, and let boil for 1 minute.
  2. Drain, shave off to ends of onions, peel carefully, and pierce a deep cross in the root end with a small knife (to keep onions whole during cooking).
  3. Heat oil in a frying pan, add onions, and toss for several minutes until lightly browned (this will be a patchy brown).
  4. Add water to halfway up onions and ¼ to ½ teaspoon salt, cover pan, and simmer slowly for 25 to 30 minutes, or until onions are tender when pierced with a knife.

Ingredients and Directions for the Mushrooms:

  • ½ lb. fresh mushrooms
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • ½ tablespoon cooking oil
  1. Trim base of mushroom stems, remove base from stems, wash stems and caps rapidly in cold water and dry in a towel.
  2. Cut caps into quarters, stems into bias chunks (to resemble, roughly, the cut caps).
  3. Heat butter and oil in frying pan; when bubbling hot, toss in mushrooms and sauté over high heat for 4 to 5 minutes until lightly browned. 

Ingredients and Directions for the Sauce:

  • 3 tablespoons flour
  • 2 tablespoons softened butter
  1. When chicken is done, drain out cooking liquid into a saucepan.
  2. Skim off fat and boil down liquid, if necessary, to concentrate flavor. You should have about 2 ¼ cups.
  3. Remove from heat. Blend butter and flour together in a saucer; beat into the cooking liquid with wire whip.
  4. Bring to the simmer, stirring, and simmer for a minute or two until sauce has thickened.
  5. Scrape onions and mushrooms into sauce and simmer a minute to blend flavors.
  6. Carefully taste sauce, adding more sat and pepper if you feel it necessary.
  7. Then pour sauce over chicken. (Chicken is now ready for final reheating, but can be set aside until cool, then covered and refrigerated for a day or two.)

Directions for Serving:

  1. Shortly before serving, bring to the simmer, basting chicken with sauce. Cover and simmer slowly for 4 to 5 minutes, until chicken is hot through. (Do not overcook at this point!)
  2. Serve from casserole, or arrange on a hot platter and decorate with sprigs of parsley.
  3. Accompany with parsley potatoes, rice, or noodles; buttered green peas or green salad; hot French bread; and the same red wine you used for cooking the chicken.

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.