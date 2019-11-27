Live Now
Gov. Baker signs ban on flavored tobacco, vape products
Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kitchen: Cooking with Thanksgiving Leftovers

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Discover Newport has brought us “Butter Cuisine” this morning! Chef Brian Halloran is sharing various recipes using Thanksgiving leftovers and incorporating the Feast of the Seven Fishes.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com