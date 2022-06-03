Newport Creamery’s VP of Operations, Jonathan Janikies, stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning to share the following recipe:
Cookie Monster Extreme Awful Awful! It’s Awful Awful loaded with cookie and cream pieces, cookie dough bites, and blue velvet vanilla! Stuffed between the rim is a chocolate chip cookie topped with Cookie Monster himself!
Ingredients:
Syrup:
- 2 oz Blue vanilla syrup
Mix-Ins:
- 2 soup spoons of cookie and cream pieces
- 2 soup spoons of cookie dough pieces
Ice Cream:
- 3 scoops of Awful Awful mix that weigh between 3 1/2 to 4 oz each
Liquid:
- 8 oz milk
Toppings:
- 1 chocolate chip cookie
- whipped cream
- blue edible spray
- 2 candy eyes
Prep:
To make the blue vanilla, fill a 24 oz squeeze bottle filled with vanilla syrup and 1 soup spoon of blue food coloring.
Cooking Instructions:
Put blue vanilla syrup, awful awful mix, liquid, and mix-ins into a 24 oz cup and beat for 45 seconds. Decorate with a whole chocolate chip cookie on the rim. Add whipped cream and spray the blue edible spray on the whipped cream, then place the candy eyes on the blue edible spray.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.