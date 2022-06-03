Newport Creamery’s VP of Operations, Jonathan Janikies, stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning to share the following recipe:

Cookie Monster Extreme Awful Awful! It’s Awful Awful loaded with cookie and cream pieces, cookie dough bites, and blue velvet vanilla! Stuffed between the rim is a chocolate chip cookie topped with Cookie Monster himself!

Ingredients:

Syrup:

2 oz Blue vanilla syrup

Mix-Ins:

2 soup spoons of cookie and cream pieces

2 soup spoons of cookie dough pieces

Ice Cream:

3 scoops of Awful Awful mix that weigh between 3 1/2 to 4 oz each

Liquid:

8 oz milk

Toppings:

1 chocolate chip cookie

whipped cream

blue edible spray

2 candy eyes

Prep:

To make the blue vanilla, fill a 24 oz squeeze bottle filled with vanilla syrup and 1 soup spoon of blue food coloring.

Cooking Instructions:

Put blue vanilla syrup, awful awful mix, liquid, and mix-ins into a 24 oz cup and beat for 45 seconds. Decorate with a whole chocolate chip cookie on the rim. Add whipped cream and spray the blue edible spray on the whipped cream, then place the candy eyes on the blue edible spray.