Chef Conroy from JA Patty RI Catering & Events joined “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning to share the recipe for Coconut Curry Veggie Bowl. It is plant based, gluten free and serves 4.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

