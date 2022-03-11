Chef Conroy from JA Patty RI Catering & Events joined “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning to share the recipe for Coconut Curry Veggie Bowl. It is plant based, gluten free and serves 4.
Ingredients:
- 6 Cups Rice Cooked (we use our Signature Coconut white Rice, but select your own preferred rice and cooking method)
- 1 Cup chickpeas (Canned or fresh)
- 1 Cup carrots, diced
- 2 whole green banana (boiled, and diced) save 2 cups of water from pot)
- 2 Cup water (saved from green banana pot)
- 2 cups coconut milk (canned or fresh)
- 2 Tablespoons Caribbean Curry powder
- 1 teaspoon white pepper
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- Pinch of salt (or to taste)
- Coconut Oil-to coat the frying pan
- 2 fried & sliced Sweet Plantain to garnish (choose the ripest you can find)
- 4 teaspoon JA Patty Beet Relish to garnish (this is currently available on our take-out menu)
- 1/4 Cup Micro Greens to garnish
- 1 Cup Cole Slaw to garnish (found pre-made in the produce section of the grocery store)
Directions:
- Coat a deep pan sauce pan with coconut oil, bring it to medium heat.
- Add the carrots, sauté until the just begin to soften, then add Chickpeas, keep moving around in pan to prevent burning.
- Add curry powder, white pepper, onion powder, & salt.
- Keep stirring to prevent burning.
- Add coconut milk & water.
- Add additional seasoning to taste.
- Add green banana last, turn to low heat.
