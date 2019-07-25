In the Kitchen: Classic Clams and Linguini with Butter Cuisine Garlic Herb Butter

Chef Brian Halloran from Butter Cuisine makes their Classic Clams and Linguini with Butter Cuisine Garlic Herb Butter.

Ingredients:

6 little necks per person

2 tablespoons of Butter Cuisine Garlic Herb Butter per person

1 pint chopped clams or freshly shucked quahogs, chopped with juice

1 box Linguni Pasta, or fresh, (see directions for cooking)

1⁄2 cup Chopped flat parsley

Directions:

Rinse the littlenecks under cold running water, then soak in a salt water solution to “spit the grit”, aka sand Fill the pot with water 3⁄4 of the way, add a 1/8 cup olive oil and salt to taste, bring to a boil, add the Linguini, cook to al-dente’, hard to the bite, time varies with each brand, see the box. In a large fry pan add the butter, allow to foam, add the little necks, shake the pan, after two minutes add the diced clams, and a 1/3 cup of the pasta water. Cook till clams open, (five to seven minutes). Strain the linguini, shake to remove excess water, place in a serving bowl. Arrange the clams around the rim, and spoon over the garlic sauce, garnish with chopped flat parsley. Offer guests, toasted sliced Italian style bread, red bell pepper flakes, lemons and grated parmigiana cheese. Serve immediately. Watch as the guests grow silent in awe of your dish!



Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

