In the Kitchen: Classic Clams and Linguini with Butter Cuisine Garlic Herb Butter

Chef Brian Halloran from Butter Cuisine makes their Classic Clams and Linguini with Butter Cuisine Garlic Herb Butter.
Ingredients:
- 6 little necks per person
- 2 tablespoons of Butter Cuisine Garlic Herb Butter per person
- 1 pint chopped clams or freshly shucked quahogs, chopped with juice
- 1 box Linguni Pasta, or fresh, (see directions for cooking)
- 1⁄2 cup Chopped flat parsley
Directions:
- Rinse the littlenecks under cold running water, then soak in a salt water solution to “spit the grit”, aka sand
- Fill the pot with water 3⁄4 of the way, add a 1/8 cup olive oil and salt to taste, bring to a boil, add the Linguini, cook to al-dente’, hard to the bite, time varies with each brand, see the box.
- In a large fry pan add the butter, allow to foam, add the little necks, shake the pan, after two minutes add the diced clams, and a 1/3 cup of the pasta water.
- Cook till clams open, (five to seven minutes).
- Strain the linguini, shake to remove excess water, place in a serving bowl.
- Arrange the clams around the rim, and spoon over the garlic sauce, garnish with chopped flat parsley.
- Offer guests, toasted sliced Italian style bread, red bell pepper flakes, lemons and grated parmigiana cheese.
- Serve immediately. Watch as the guests grow silent in awe of your dish!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.