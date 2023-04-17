We’re in the kitchen this morning with Chef Roberto from Buster Krabs in Galilee, making Clam and Kelp Salad celebrating Quahog Week, which takes place April 23 – 29, 2023.

From April 23-29, 2023, Quahog Week highlights the many restaurants, markets, fishermen, and food-based businesses committed to growing Rhode Island’s local food economy, with special emphasis on quahogs. Restaurants and markets across Rhode Island will celebrate this sustainable resource and its year-round availability by featuring a quahog dish on their menu.

This Clam and a fun one, it’s sautéed kelp on a plate of choice then top it with the sautéed clams.

Ingredients:

• Kelp

• Garlic Cloves

• Little Neck Clams

• Sesame Seeds

• Chorizo

• Shallots

• Salt & Pepper

• Lemon Juice

• Butter

• Bacon Bits (Chopped Bacon)

• Oil

Recipe:

1. In a saute pan start by getting the pan hot with oil. Then add chopped garlic, chopped chorizo, sliced shallots until they become rendered or browned. Once that happens add kelp and sesame seeds while stirring it with the other ingredients. Turn off heat and set aside. Begin heating another saute pan with oil until it becomes hot. Once it is heated add clams, salt and pepper, bacon bits, lemon juice and butter. Cover with another pan and steam until clams open. Once they are open turn off heat and set aside.

2. For plating; Place the sautéed kelp on a plate of choice then top it with the sautéed clams. The kelp will act as a “bed” for the clams to lay on top of. Pour flavoring liquid from the clam pan over the dish as garnish.