In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Sous Chef Bruce Burnett from Diego’s East Side, making Citrus Dressed, Green Papaya Slaw.

Ingredients and Directions for Citrus Dressing:

  • 1 bundle Cilantro
  • 1 bundle Mint
  • 1 bundle Scallion
  • 2 Jalapenos, seeded
  • 1 Dried Chipotle
  • 1 Orange, zest and juice
  • 1 Lemon, zest and juice
  • 3 Limes, zest and juice
  • 1 cup White Vinegar
  • 2 tbsp Dijon Mustard
  • 2 cups Blended Oil
  1. Add everything to large blender except oil. Blend until smooth. Slowly add oil to emulsify.

Ingredients and Directions for Green Papaya Slaw:

  • 1 Green Papaya, medium, julienne
  • 1 Mango, julienne
  • 1 Poblano, seeded, julienne
  • 1 Red Pepper, seeded, julienne
  • 1 bundle Cilantro, finely chopped
  • 2 bundles Scallion, finely sliced
  • 2 tbsp Smoked Paprika
  1. Mix together and rest.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.