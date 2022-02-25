In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Sous Chef Bruce Burnett from Diego’s East Side, making Citrus Dressed, Green Papaya Slaw.
Ingredients and Directions for Citrus Dressing:
- 1 bundle Cilantro
- 1 bundle Mint
- 1 bundle Scallion
- 2 Jalapenos, seeded
- 1 Dried Chipotle
- 1 Orange, zest and juice
- 1 Lemon, zest and juice
- 3 Limes, zest and juice
- 1 cup White Vinegar
- 2 tbsp Dijon Mustard
- 2 cups Blended Oil
- Add everything to large blender except oil. Blend until smooth. Slowly add oil to emulsify.
Ingredients and Directions for Green Papaya Slaw:
- 1 Green Papaya, medium, julienne
- 1 Mango, julienne
- 1 Poblano, seeded, julienne
- 1 Red Pepper, seeded, julienne
- 1 bundle Cilantro, finely chopped
- 2 bundles Scallion, finely sliced
- 2 tbsp Smoked Paprika
- Mix together and rest.
