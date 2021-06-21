In the Kitchen: Citron Mousse

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

GoProvidence.com brings us the Chef and Owner of Pot au Feu, Bob Burke, to the Rhode Show kitchen today making Citron Mousse. This mousse is made in a stand mixer and and served in martini glasses with a slice of lime.

Ingredients:
  • 1 quart Heavy cream
  • 1 C Granulated sugar
  • 1 1/2 Lemons
  • 2 Limes
  • Fresh sliced strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, blueberries in a light sugar sauce
Directions:
  1. Whip the cream with the sugar until almost stiff, don’t over whip!
  2. While the cream is whipping zest and juice all the citrus.
  3. Add to the whipped cream until incorporated.
  4. Pipe and serve in martini glasses with berries on top.
  5. Add sprig of mint for garnish.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams