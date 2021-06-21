In the Kitchen: Citron Mousse

GoProvidence.com brings us the Chef and Owner of Pot au Feu, Bob Burke, to the Rhode Show kitchen today making Citron Mousse. This mousse is made in a stand mixer and and served in martini glasses with a slice of lime.
Ingredients:
- 1 quart Heavy cream
- 1 C Granulated sugar
- 1 1/2 Lemons
- 2 Limes
- Fresh sliced strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, blueberries in a light sugar sauce
Directions:
- Whip the cream with the sugar until almost stiff, don’t over whip!
- While the cream is whipping zest and juice all the citrus.
- Add to the whipped cream until incorporated.
- Pipe and serve in martini glasses with berries on top.
- Add sprig of mint for garnish.
