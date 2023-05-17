We welcomed Chef Bob Burke from Pot au Feu in the Rhode Show Kitchen today. He made us a citron mousse.

Ingredients:

1-quart Heavy cream

1 C Granulated sugar

1 1/2 Lemons

2 Limes

Fresh sliced strawberries, blackberries, raspberries and blueberries in a light sugar sauce.

Cooking instructions:

This mousse is made in a stand mixer and served in martini glasses with a slice of

lime.

Method:

Whip the cream with the sugar until almost stiff, don’t over-whip!

While the cream is whipping zest and juice all the citrus.

Add to the whipped cream until incorporated.

Pipe and serve in martini glasses with berries on top.

Add a sprig of mint for garnish.