We welcomed Chef Bob Burke from Pot au Feu in the Rhode Show Kitchen today. He made us a citron mousse.
Ingredients:
1-quart Heavy cream
1 C Granulated sugar
1 1/2 Lemons
2 Limes
Fresh sliced strawberries, blackberries, raspberries and blueberries in a light sugar sauce.
Cooking instructions:
This mousse is made in a stand mixer and served in martini glasses with a slice of
lime.
Method:
Whip the cream with the sugar until almost stiff, don’t over-whip!
While the cream is whipping zest and juice all the citrus.
Add to the whipped cream until incorporated.
Pipe and serve in martini glasses with berries on top.
Add a sprig of mint for garnish.
