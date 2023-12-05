In the kitchen today, we welcome the Owner and Executive Chef of Rosa’s Tavern, Steven Costa, making Cioppino. This dish is sauteed clams and mussels over pasta capellini.

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Chopped Garlic
  • 1 Cup White Wine
  • 8 oz Enriched seafood bouillon broth
  • 6 oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 2 oz Caramelized Onion
  • 2 oz Roasted Red Pepper Strips
  • 4 Littlenecks
  • 6 Mussels
  • 2 oz Calamari Rings
  • 4 oz Cod loin
  • 2 Jumbo Shrimp
  • 2 oz Bay Scallops
  • 4 oz Marinara Sauce
  • 4 oz Capellini
  • Pinch of Crushed Red Pepper
  • Salt, Pepper, and Garlic to Taste

Directions:

  1. Sauté garlic in olive oil until light golden brown, add caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, littlenecks, mussels, calamari, cod loin, shrimp, & scallops and saute for a few minutes.
  2. Then add a pinch of crushed pepper, white wine, seafood bouillon base, & marinara.
  3. Cover and simmer until clams and mussels open.
  4. Place over a bed of capellini.
  5. Serve and enjoy.

