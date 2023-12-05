In the kitchen today, we welcome the Owner and Executive Chef of Rosa’s Tavern, Steven Costa, making Cioppino. This dish is sauteed clams and mussels over pasta capellini.

Ingredients:

2 oz Chopped Garlic

1 Cup White Wine

8 oz Enriched seafood bouillon broth

6 oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 oz Caramelized Onion

2 oz Roasted Red Pepper Strips

4 Littlenecks

6 Mussels

2 oz Calamari Rings

4 oz Cod loin

2 Jumbo Shrimp

2 oz Bay Scallops

4 oz Marinara Sauce

4 oz Capellini

Pinch of Crushed Red Pepper

Salt, Pepper, and Garlic to Taste

Directions:

Sauté garlic in olive oil until light golden brown, add caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, littlenecks, mussels, calamari, cod loin, shrimp, & scallops and saute for a few minutes. Then add a pinch of crushed pepper, white wine, seafood bouillon base, & marinara. Cover and simmer until clams and mussels open. Place over a bed of capellini. Serve and enjoy.