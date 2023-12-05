In the kitchen today, we welcome the Owner and Executive Chef of Rosa’s Tavern, Steven Costa, making Cioppino. This dish is sauteed clams and mussels over pasta capellini.
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Chopped Garlic
- 1 Cup White Wine
- 8 oz Enriched seafood bouillon broth
- 6 oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 2 oz Caramelized Onion
- 2 oz Roasted Red Pepper Strips
- 4 Littlenecks
- 6 Mussels
- 2 oz Calamari Rings
- 4 oz Cod loin
- 2 Jumbo Shrimp
- 2 oz Bay Scallops
- 4 oz Marinara Sauce
- 4 oz Capellini
- Pinch of Crushed Red Pepper
- Salt, Pepper, and Garlic to Taste
Directions:
- Sauté garlic in olive oil until light golden brown, add caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, littlenecks, mussels, calamari, cod loin, shrimp, & scallops and saute for a few minutes.
- Then add a pinch of crushed pepper, white wine, seafood bouillon base, & marinara.
- Cover and simmer until clams and mussels open.
- Place over a bed of capellini.
- Serve and enjoy.
