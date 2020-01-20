In the Kitchen: Cioppino

Go Providence brings us Chef Chris Pearl from the Providence Oyster Bar. He is sharing a recipe for Cioppino.
Ingredients:
3 Cloves of Chopped Garlic
1 Small Chopped Shallot
1 cup of White Wine
1 cup of Marinara Sauce
Pinch of Saffron
Salt and Pepper
6 Littleneck Clams
10 Mussels
3oz. Swordfish
3oz. Cod Fish
3oz. Calamri
2oz. Shrimp
1oz. Olive Oil
1 Piece of Crusty Italian Bread
1 tbsp. Fresh Parsley
Steps:
- Saute garlic and shallot in olive oil until translucent.
- Add saffron, white wine and marinara, bring to a boil.
- Turn heat down to simmer, add clams, mussels, swordfish and codfish. Cover and cook until clams begin to pop open.
- Once clams start to open, add calamari and shrimp. Cover again and cook for another 3-4 minutes.
- Brush Italian bread with olive oil and bake until crunchy.
- When calamari and shrimp are cooked, transfer stew to serving bowl and top with parsley. Serve with Italian Bread.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.