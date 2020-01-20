In the Kitchen: Cioppino

Go Providence brings us Chef Chris Pearl from the Providence Oyster Bar. He is sharing a recipe for Cioppino.

Ingredients:

3 Cloves of Chopped Garlic

1 Small Chopped Shallot

1 cup of White Wine

1 cup of Marinara Sauce

Pinch of Saffron

Salt and Pepper

6 Littleneck Clams

10 Mussels

3oz. Swordfish

3oz. Cod Fish

3oz. Calamri

2oz. Shrimp

1oz. Olive Oil

1 Piece of Crusty Italian Bread

1 tbsp. Fresh Parsley

Steps:

Saute garlic and shallot in olive oil until translucent. Add saffron, white wine and marinara, bring to a boil. Turn heat down to simmer, add clams, mussels, swordfish and codfish. Cover and cook until clams begin to pop open. Once clams start to open, add calamari and shrimp. Cover again and cook for another 3-4 minutes. Brush Italian bread with olive oil and bake until crunchy. When calamari and shrimp are cooked, transfer stew to serving bowl and top with parsley. Serve with Italian Bread.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

