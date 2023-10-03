In the kitchen today, we welcome back Guinevere Furtado from Goodies from Guinevere. Today she is showing up how to make cinnamon rolls and have them shaped like pumpkins!
Ingredients for the Dough:
- MILK 2 CUPS
- MELTED BUTTER ½ CUP
- SUGAR ¼ SUGAR
- YEAST 2 ½ tsp
- FLOUR 5 ½ CUPS
- SALT 1 tsp
Ingredients for the Filling:
- ROOM TEMP BUTTER 3/4 CUP
- BROWN SUGAR 3/4-1 CUP
- CINNAMON 2TBS
Ingredients for the Garnish:
- COTTON TWINE
- CINNAMON STICK
- Optional POWDERED SUGAR, CINNAMON SUGAR, or WHITE ICING
Directions:
- Add together the melted butter, milk, sugar, & yeast. Whisk until frothy and set aside.
- Add the flour and salt into a bowl & mix. Mix to combine & slowly stream in the yeast/sugar/milk mixture.
- Place a damp towel over the bowl, & let rise for 1 hour at room temp, or overnight to proof.
- Dough should have doubled in size by now. Flour a clean surface to roll out the dough on. Dough will be very sticky.
- Roll out the dough into a rectangular shape about 1/2 an inch thick.
- Spread room temperature butter onto the dough, combine the sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle that onto the dough.
- Roll into a log and cut about 1&1/2 inch pieces.
- Cut 3-4 strands of cotton cooking twine and place them on top of each other in a cross. Lay the roll sideways (swirl facing up) on top of the twine & tie together. Trim any excess twine.
- Let proof before baking again if desired or pop them straight into the oven at 350.F for about 25-30 minutes, or until golden brown!!!!
- Once done cut off the string and place a cinnamon stick in the center to look like the stem of a pumpkin.
- For another optional garnish, top with powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar, or white icing!
