In the Kitchen: Cider Braised Pork

Chef Kevin Deschenes (Chef Kev D) joins us in the kitchen today making Cider Braised Pork, Creamy Polenta, Apple Fennel Slaw with a Maple Bourbon reduction.

Chef Kev D is co-hosting Rocking for a Cause, The Magazine Lifestyle spring issue reveal party and benefit event, is coming to Newport, Rhode Island!

Come join us on the waterfront June 3rd at The Reef for food, fashion, signature, Live Demo with Food Network Chef Kev D, cocktails, live music, the reveal of the iconic musician gracing our cover, celebrity sightings and more.

We are excited to announce that Nick Fradiani, winner of season 14 of American Idol, will headline the show, serenading us as we enjoy a breezy New England evening.

https://www.simpletix.com/e/rocking-for-a-cause-featuring-american-ido-tickets-67451