In the Kitchen: Cider Bourbon Pork Chop

In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Katlyn Abate from The Charlestown Rathskeller making Cider Bourbon Pork Chop.
Ingredients:
- 16 oz bone-in Pork Chop
- Brussels Sprouts
- Bacon Malt Vinaigrette
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes
- Cider Glaze
Directions:
- Put glaze on cooked pork chop.
- Stir cream into mashed potatoes.
- Fry brussels sprouts and toss in bacon vinaigrette.
- Plate the dish.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.