Chef Eric Palmieri from D. Palmieri’s Bakery shares a recipe for Christmas wreath pizza.

INGREDIENTS:

CHOPPED CPINACH

PEPPERONI SLICES

MOZZARELLA CHEESE

16″ ROUND PIZZA SHELL (PRE-BAKED)

PIZZA SAUCE

ROASTED RED PEPPERS

GRATED ROMANO CHEESE

APPROX. 4″ CIRCULAR LID

DIRECTIONS:

Thin layer of sauce on pizza. Thin layer of mozzarella. Use lid as guide by placing in middle of pizza. Fill around lid with spinach. Remove lid and fill space with more mozzarella. Make ribbon part of bow using straight edges of pepperoni cut in half. Make top of bow using whole pepperoni . Add chopped roasted red pepper for “berries”.

Bake at 400 degrees for 5 minutes or until cheese in center is melted. Add grated cheese for “snow”. Enjoy!