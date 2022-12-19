Chef Eric Palmieri from D. Palmieri’s Bakery shares a recipe for Christmas wreath pizza.
INGREDIENTS:
CHOPPED CPINACH
PEPPERONI SLICES
MOZZARELLA CHEESE
16″ ROUND PIZZA SHELL (PRE-BAKED)
PIZZA SAUCE
ROASTED RED PEPPERS
GRATED ROMANO CHEESE
APPROX. 4″ CIRCULAR LID
DIRECTIONS:
Thin layer of sauce on pizza. Thin layer of mozzarella. Use lid as guide by placing in middle of pizza. Fill around lid with spinach. Remove lid and fill space with more mozzarella. Make ribbon part of bow using straight edges of pepperoni cut in half. Make top of bow using whole pepperoni . Add chopped roasted red pepper for “berries”.
Bake at 400 degrees for 5 minutes or until cheese in center is melted. Add grated cheese for “snow”. Enjoy!
