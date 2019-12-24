In the Kitchen: Christmas Eve Feast

TV Maitre d’ Joe Zito and Chef John Granata join us in the kitchen with many recipes for Christmas Day!

Pink Aglio e Olio with chopped Shrimp

1lb. Capellini

4 cloves garlic sliced

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 cup prepared tomato basil sauce

1 cup chicken broth

2 tbsp. pecorino romano

2 tbsp. Heavy cream

1 pinch red pepper flakes

2 basil leaves torn

2 tbsp. chopped parsley

¼ cup sliced black olives

1 lb. chopped shrimp

Salt & pepper

Bring pot to a boil and add 1 pinch of salt. Add pasta and cook aldente. Meanwhile, heat oil on medium heat, add shrimp, garlic and pepper flakes. Cook until just golden. Add chicken broth, tomato sauce, cream and olives. Bring to a boil. Add pasta, parsley, pecorino and basil. Season with salt and pepper.

Shrimp Santiago

8 U-10 Jumbo Gulf Shrimp

8 pcs. Thinly sliced prosciutto di parma

Flour for dusting

8oz. sambuca romana

¼ cup olive oil

4 tbsp. butter

8oz. Fresh spinach

2 tbsp. toasted pine nuts

Prepare a small platter with spinach and pine nuts in center. Heat olive oil in a saute pan, medium heat. Wrap shrimp with prosciutto and dust with flour. Sear on each side until golden brown. Remove pan from heat and add Sambuca and butter together. Stir before putting back on heat. Reduce until a candied state. Let sit for 2 minutes and pour over spinach and pine nuts.

Burrata over Cranberry Mostarda

1lb. or 2 pieces Burrata

1 12oz. bag fresh cranberries

Zest of ½ orange

1 cup orange juice

1 cup sugar

2 sprigs fresh thyme

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. mustard seed

1 cinnamon stick

Place all ingredients except Burrata in a large saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce to medium heat and cook until cranberries pop and sauce thickens. Cool overnight. Serve on center of dish and top with Burrata

Applewood Smoked Bacon Wrapped Dates Stuffed

with gorgonzola cheese

10-12 medjool dates

10-12 applewood smoked bacon slices (cooked half way)

10-12 tsp. gorgonzola cheese

Cut a slit in each date and remove seed. Stuff with gorgonzola and wrap in a slice of bacon. Secure with a toothpick. Repeat as many as you like. Bake 425 degrees for 15 minutes. Serve hot.

