In the Kitchen: Chourico Fried Rice

In the kitchen, we welcome Chef Dominic Chen from China Sails making their Chourico Fried Rice.
Ingredients:
- 1 tbs oil
- 3 cups fried rice
- 1 sliced onion
- bean sprout
- scallion
- 2 chourico sausages
Directions:
- Heat oil in a large frying pan over medium heat
- Add chourico and cook until begins to color
- Push meat to the side, add the fried rice & other ingredients
- Toss to combine & cook until all is heated through
