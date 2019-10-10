Breaking News
Weather Alert: Nor’easter to Bring Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Today
Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kitchen: Chourico Fried Rice

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

In the kitchen, we welcome Chef Dominic Chen from China Sails making their Chourico Fried Rice.

Ingredients:
  • 1 tbs oil
  • 3 cups fried rice
  • 1 sliced onion
  • bean sprout
  • scallion
  • 2 chourico sausages
Directions:
  1. Heat oil in a large frying pan over medium heat
  2. Add chourico and cook until begins to color
  3. Push meat to the side, add the fried rice & other ingredients
  4. Toss to combine & cook until all is heated through

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams