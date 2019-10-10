In the Kitchen: Chourico Fried Rice

In the kitchen, we welcome Chef Dominic Chen from China Sails making their Chourico Fried Rice.

Ingredients:

1 tbs oil

3 cups fried rice

1 sliced onion

bean sprout

scallion

2 chourico sausages

Directions:

Heat oil in a large frying pan over medium heat Add chourico and cook until begins to color Push meat to the side, add the fried rice & other ingredients Toss to combine & cook until all is heated through

