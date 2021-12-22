In the Kitchen: Chorizo in a Blanket with Spicy Mustard Sauce

Nick Rabar from Avenue N joined us in the kitchen today showing us how to make Chorizo in a Blanket with Spicy Mustard Sauce. This recipe takes about 30 minutes and serves 4-6.

Ingredients:

1 lb Chorizo Sausage, cut think and seared

2 – 3oz. Cheddar Cheese

1 package Puff Pastry

1 Egg, whipped

As Needed Spicy Mustard

Directions:

Preheat oven at 450 degrees. Cut puff pastry into small squares. Add cheddar and chorizo and tuck into blanket. Brush with egg wash and bake until golden brown. Serve with spicy mustard.