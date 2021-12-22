In the Kitchen: Chorizo in a Blanket with Spicy Mustard Sauce

Nick Rabar from Avenue N joined us in the kitchen today showing us how to make Chorizo in a Blanket with Spicy Mustard Sauce. This recipe takes about 30 minutes and serves 4-6.
Ingredients:
1 lb Chorizo Sausage, cut think and seared
2 – 3oz. Cheddar Cheese
1 package Puff Pastry
1 Egg, whipped
As Needed Spicy Mustard
Directions:
- Preheat oven at 450 degrees.
- Cut puff pastry into small squares.
- Add cheddar and chorizo and tuck into blanket.
- Brush with egg wash and bake until golden brown.
- Serve with spicy mustard.
