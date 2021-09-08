In the Kitchen: Chorizo and Peppers

Nick Rabar from Avenue N is here in the kitchen today showing us how to make Chorizo and Peppers.

Ingredients:
  • 1.5 lb Chorizo, cut small, roasted
  • 2 Red Peppers, roasted, cut julienne
  • 1 Yellow Pepper, roasted, cut julienne
  • 1 Sweet Onion, julienne
  • 4 cloves Garlic, sliced
  • 1 cup Marsala Wine
  • 3 cups Tomato Puree
  • 2 Tablespoons Tomato Paste
  • 1 small bunch Basil, chopped
  • 1 small bunch Oregano, chopped
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Crushed Red Pepper
  • 1/4 cup Olive Oil
  • As Needed: Italian Rolls or Crusty Baguette
Directions:
  1. In a large sauce pot over medium heat, add olive oil and chorizo.
  2. Saute until caramelized, remove.
  3. Add onions, peppers and garlic. Saute until cooked.
  4. Add marsala and reduce by half.
  5. Add all tomato and sausage. Cook for 10 minutes on low heat.
  6. Add herbs, crushed red pepper and pinch of salt.
  7. Serve with Italian rolls.

