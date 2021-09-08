In the Kitchen: Chorizo and Peppers

Nick Rabar from Avenue N is here in the kitchen today showing us how to make Chorizo and Peppers.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 lb Chorizo, cut small, roasted
- 2 Red Peppers, roasted, cut julienne
- 1 Yellow Pepper, roasted, cut julienne
- 1 Sweet Onion, julienne
- 4 cloves Garlic, sliced
- 1 cup Marsala Wine
- 3 cups Tomato Puree
- 2 Tablespoons Tomato Paste
- 1 small bunch Basil, chopped
- 1 small bunch Oregano, chopped
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Crushed Red Pepper
- 1/4 cup Olive Oil
- As Needed: Italian Rolls or Crusty Baguette
Directions:
- In a large sauce pot over medium heat, add olive oil and chorizo.
- Saute until caramelized, remove.
- Add onions, peppers and garlic. Saute until cooked.
- Add marsala and reduce by half.
- Add all tomato and sausage. Cook for 10 minutes on low heat.
- Add herbs, crushed red pepper and pinch of salt.
- Serve with Italian rolls.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.