This morning, we welcome Chef Rick Melise from Bodega on Smith, making their Chopped Cheese Sandwich and Vegan Chopped Cheese Sandwich.

Ingredients for Chopped Cheese Sandwich:

  • Chopped Cheese seasonings (Sazon/Hot Chili/Adobo, Paprika)
  • Seasoned beef
  • Tomato
  • American & Cheddar cheese
  • Lettuce
  • Mayo
  • Ketchup
  • Local pressed torpedo roll or sourdough sliced bread

Ingredients for Vegan Chopped Cheese Sandwich:

  • Chopped Cheese seasonings (Sazon/Hot Chili/Adobo, Paprika)
  • Seasoned Beyond Beef
  • Tomato
  • Vegan Cheddar cheese
  • Lettuce
  • Vegan Mayo
  • Ketchup
  • Local pressed torpedo roll or sourdough sliced bread

Directions:

  1. Put the beef and onions on flat top grill or pan.
  2. Add the secret Chop Cheese spices!
  3. (90/10 Beef) 75-80% through cooking, add cheeses and chop away!
  4. While the beef is cooking, the Local Borrelli roll is put on the flat top to heat up and lightly brown.
  5. When the beef or vegan beef is done cooking, it is placed on the roll which the Bodega sauce is applied to.
  6. Finish off with fresh Romaine lettuce and sliced tomatoes.
  7. Cut in half and serve.

