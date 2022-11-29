This morning, we welcome Chef Rick Melise from Bodega on Smith, making their Chopped Cheese Sandwich and Vegan Chopped Cheese Sandwich.
Ingredients for Chopped Cheese Sandwich:
- Chopped Cheese seasonings (Sazon/Hot Chili/Adobo, Paprika)
- Seasoned beef
- Tomato
- American & Cheddar cheese
- Lettuce
- Mayo
- Ketchup
- Local pressed torpedo roll or sourdough sliced bread
Ingredients for Vegan Chopped Cheese Sandwich:
- Chopped Cheese seasonings (Sazon/Hot Chili/Adobo, Paprika)
- Seasoned Beyond Beef
- Tomato
- Vegan Cheddar cheese
- Lettuce
- Vegan Mayo
- Ketchup
- Local pressed torpedo roll or sourdough sliced bread
Directions:
- Put the beef and onions on flat top grill or pan.
- Add the secret Chop Cheese spices!
- (90/10 Beef) 75-80% through cooking, add cheeses and chop away!
- While the beef is cooking, the Local Borrelli roll is put on the flat top to heat up and lightly brown.
- When the beef or vegan beef is done cooking, it is placed on the roll which the Bodega sauce is applied to.
- Finish off with fresh Romaine lettuce and sliced tomatoes.
- Cut in half and serve.
