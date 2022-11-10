In the kitchen today, we welcome Gerry Dupont from Edible Creations by Gerry, making Chocolate Walnut Caramel Tart.
Ingredients and Directions for Filling:
- 1 package Kraft Caramels
- 1/4 heavy cream
- 1 Healthy cup walnuts
- 1/2 cup crasins
- 1 cup chocolate ganache….or just plain melted chocolate (microwave until pourable)
- Mix caramels and cream together and simmer until melted.
- Add in nuts and craisins and set aside to cook slightly.
Directions for Assembly:
- After baking crust, cool, pour 3/4 of melted chocolate into crust.(or chocolate ganache)
- Chill in refrigerator until set
- Pour nuts, cooled caramel and craisins over chocolate ganache.
- Drizzle with remaining melted chocolate.
- Refrigerate to set.
- Note: feel free to add in any other ingredients to the caramel that you like…pecans, coconut etc.
- Enjoy!!
