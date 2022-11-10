In the kitchen today, we welcome Gerry Dupont from Edible Creations by Gerry, making Chocolate Walnut Caramel Tart.

Ingredients and Directions for Filling:

  • 1 package Kraft Caramels
  • 1/4 heavy cream
  • 1 Healthy cup walnuts
  • 1/2 cup crasins
  • 1 cup chocolate ganache….or just plain melted chocolate (microwave until pourable)
  1. Mix caramels and cream together and simmer until melted.
  2. Add in nuts and craisins and set aside to cook slightly.

Directions for Assembly:

  1. After baking crust, cool, pour 3/4 of melted chocolate into crust.(or chocolate ganache)
  2. Chill in refrigerator until set
  3. Pour nuts, cooled caramel and craisins over chocolate ganache.
  4. Drizzle with remaining melted chocolate.
  5. Refrigerate to set.
  6. Note: feel free to add in any other ingredients to the caramel that you like…pecans, coconut etc.
  7. Enjoy!!

