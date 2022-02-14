This Valentine’s Day, we are learning how to make chocolate truffles from Gerry Dupont and Edible Creations by Gerry. Surprise your sweetie with some chocolate treats that are fun and easy to make.

Ingredients:

2 cups dark chocolate chips

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup confectionery sugar

2 tablespoons vanilla

Directions:

Place chocolate, vanilla and sugar in bowl and set aside. Boil heavy cream. Add cream to chocolate mixture. Let set until melted. Whisk until smooth. Set in refrigerator or freezer (for faster results) until firm. Scoop out into desired shape (typically round) roll in your favorite toppings. Chocolate powder, nuts, coconut etc.