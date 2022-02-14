This Valentine’s Day, we are learning how to make chocolate truffles from Gerry Dupont and Edible Creations by Gerry. Surprise your sweetie with some chocolate treats that are fun and easy to make.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups dark chocolate chips
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1/2 cup confectionery sugar
- 2 tablespoons vanilla
Directions:
- Place chocolate, vanilla and sugar in bowl and set aside.
- Boil heavy cream.
- Add cream to chocolate mixture. Let set until melted. Whisk until smooth.
- Set in refrigerator or freezer (for faster results) until firm.
- Scoop out into desired shape (typically round) roll in your favorite toppings. Chocolate powder, nuts, coconut etc.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.