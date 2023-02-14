In the kitchen today, we welcome Guinevere Furtado, who is a vegan baker, pastry chef and chocolatier. She is the owner of Goodies by Guinevere.
Ingredients:
- Strawberries
- Vegan Chocolate
- Peanuts, Almonds
- Coconut
- Gluten free crushed Oreos
