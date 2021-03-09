In the Kitchen: Chocolate Chip Cookies

In the kitchen today, Hope & Main brings us Michael Joseph from Skylight Bakery sharing their recipe for Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Skylight Bakery was founded in 2020 by Michael Joseph and Kate Marks, a mother-and-son duo with a lifelong love of baking for others. Skylight – named after the cafe on Wickenden Street that Kate owned in the early 90s – aims to bring people together over simple, delicious, and classically American desserts just like grandma (and maybe even grandma’s grandma!) used to make.

Ingredients:

14 tbsp salted butter

300g (1.5 cup) brown sugar

50g (1/4 cup) white sugar

Pinch salt

1 egg + 1 yolk

1 tbsp vanilla extract

255g (1 cup + 2 tbsp) flour

1/4 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

200g (~1 1/4 cup) chocolate chips

Directions:

Melt 10 tablespoons of butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat until lightly brown and fragrant. Off heat, add 4 tablespoons of butter to the brown butter and stir until fully melted and incorporated. Transfer the butter to the bowl of a stand mixer along with the sugars and a pinch of salt. Beat on medium speed until mixed (mixture will be dark and may not look fully incorporated yet – this is okay). Add the egg, yolk, and vanilla and beat on medium speed until fully incorporated and lighter in color. Be sure to scrape down the bowl, especially the bottom, about halfway through mixing. Mix the flour, baking powder, and baking soda together in a separate bowl. Beat flour mixture into sugar mixture on low speed until incorporated. (This won’t look like regular cookie dough; it’ll be slick and relatively high in moisture.) Add chocolate chips on low speed, or fold in by hand. Measure out cookie dough using a 2-tsp melon baller, or similar sized scoop, into an airtight plastic container. Be sure to pack the dough balls tightly together. Store, covered, in the fridge until chilled through, at least two hours or overnight for best results. Bake in a convection oven at 325˚F for 6-8 minutes, or in a regular oven at 350˚F for 7-10 minutes. Do NOT overbake; you want these to have a crispy edge but soft interior! Let cool for a few minutes on the tray before enjoying!