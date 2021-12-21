In the Kitchen: Chocolate Chip Cookies

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

This morning we welcome back Jessica Hubacheck from Sugar & Flour Baking Co. sharing a great chocolate chip cookie recipe sure to get you on Santa’s good list!

Ingredients:
  • 2 sticks of butter
  • 170g dark brown sugar
  • 100g sugar
  • 50g raw sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 300g flour
  • 1/2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 350g dark chocolate chips
  • flaky salt
Directions:
  1. Mix ingredients
  2. Bake at 350 degrees for 14 minutes

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com