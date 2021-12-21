In the Kitchen: Chocolate Chip Cookies

This morning we welcome back Jessica Hubacheck from Sugar & Flour Baking Co. sharing a great chocolate chip cookie recipe sure to get you on Santa’s good list!
Ingredients:
- 2 sticks of butter
- 170g dark brown sugar
- 100g sugar
- 50g raw sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 300g flour
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp salt
- 350g dark chocolate chips
- flaky salt
Directions:
- Mix ingredients
- Bake at 350 degrees for 14 minutes
