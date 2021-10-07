In the Kitchen: Chocolate Caramel Apple Tart

Chef Gerry Dupont from Edible Creations by Gerry is bringing a taste of fall to the kitchen today with a Chocolate Caramel Apple Tart.
Ingredients and Directions for Shortbread Crust:
- 1-1/2 sticks butter
- 1-1/2 cups flour
- 1/3 cup confectionery sugar
- Blend on mix until incorporated.
- Press into 9” tart pan. Bake 350 degrees until golden brown.
Ingredients and Directions for Filling:
- 1 package Kraft Caramels
- 1/4 heavy cream
- 2 Granny Smith apples
- 1 cup chocolate (any kind) melted over a double boiler
- Mix caramels and cream together and simmer until melted and set aside.
- Slice and boil the 2 Granny Smith aplpes for 5 minutes or until tender with piercing of a fork. Set aside.
Directions for Assembly:
- After baking crust, pour 3/4 of melted chocolate into crust.
- Line with sliced cooked apples and cover with melted caramel.
- Drizzle with remaining melted chocolate.
- Refrigerate to set.
- Note: feel free to add in any other ingredients to the caramel that you like…chopped walnuts, pecans, coconut etc.
- Enjoy!!
