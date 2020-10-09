In the Kitchen: Chipotle Bourbon Roasted Oysters

Chef Sydney Brouillard from George’s of Galilee shares a recipe.
Ingredients:
2 dozen of your favorite oysters!
1 stick unsalted butter
1 teaspoon of chipotle peppers in adobo, chopped
2 teaspoon Bulleit bourbon
1 garlic clove, finely minced
1 ounce parsley , chopped
1 teaspoon brown sugar
1/2 lemon squeezed for juice
Salt and pepper to taste
Cooking Instructions:
Melt butter at room temperature until softened and pliable. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl.
Shuck as many oysters as you would like using a shucking knife.
Place oysters onto an oven safe platter.
Apply 1 teaspoon of butter mixture onto each individual oyster.
Cook for 5 minutes at 400 degrees.
