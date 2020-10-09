In the Kitchen: Chipotle Bourbon Roasted Oysters

Chef Sydney Brouillard from George’s of Galilee shares a recipe.

Ingredients:

2 dozen of your favorite oysters!

1 stick unsalted butter

1 teaspoon of chipotle peppers in adobo, chopped

2 teaspoon Bulleit bourbon

1 garlic clove, finely minced

1 ounce parsley , chopped

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1/2 lemon squeezed for juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Cooking Instructions:

Melt butter at room temperature until softened and pliable. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl.

Shuck as many oysters as you would like using a shucking knife.

Place oysters onto an oven safe platter.

Apply 1 teaspoon of butter mixture onto each individual oyster.

Cook for 5 minutes at 400 degrees.

