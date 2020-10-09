In the Kitchen: Chipotle Bourbon Roasted Oysters

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Chef Sydney Brouillard from George’s of Galilee shares a recipe.

Ingredients:

2 dozen of your favorite oysters!
1 stick unsalted butter
1 teaspoon of chipotle peppers in adobo, chopped
2 teaspoon Bulleit bourbon
1 garlic clove, finely minced
1 ounce parsley , chopped
1 teaspoon brown sugar
1/2 lemon squeezed for juice
Salt and pepper to taste

Cooking Instructions:
Melt butter at room temperature until softened and pliable. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl.
Shuck as many oysters as you would like using a shucking knife.
Place oysters onto an oven safe platter.
Apply 1 teaspoon of butter mixture onto each individual oyster.
Cook for 5 minutes at 400 degrees.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams