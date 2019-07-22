In the Kitchen: Chinatown Pork Sliders

Chef Jonathan Giordano from Mudhustler is here making their Chinatown Pork Sliders.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound of 94% lean ground pork
- 1 pound of 99% lean ground turkey breast
- 1 egg
- 1/2 cup of in seasoned panko bread crumbs
- 2 tablespoons of garlic hoisin sauce
- 3 tablespoons of soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- 1 teaspoon of pepper
- 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
- 1/4 cup chopped scallions
Directions:
- Mix all the ingredients together to form 12 patties
- Cook them on the grill
- Serve on a bun of choice
