In the Kitchen: Chinatown Pork Sliders

Chef Jonathan Giordano from Mudhustler is here making their Chinatown Pork Sliders.

Ingredients:

1 pound of 94% lean ground pork

1 pound of 99% lean ground turkey breast

1 egg

1/2 cup of in seasoned panko bread crumbs

2 tablespoons of garlic hoisin sauce

3 tablespoons of soy sauce

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of pepper

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1/4 cup chopped scallions

Directions:

Mix all the ingredients together to form 12 patties Cook them on the grill Serve on a bun of choice

