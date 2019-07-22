WATCH LIVE HERE // The Rhode Show

In the Kitchen: Chinatown Pork Sliders

Chef Jonathan Giordano from Mudhustler is here making their Chinatown Pork Sliders.

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound of 94% lean ground pork
  • 1 pound of 99% lean ground turkey breast
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 cup of in seasoned panko bread crumbs 
  • 2 tablespoons of garlic hoisin sauce
  • 3 tablespoons of soy sauce 
  • 1 teaspoon of salt
  • 1 teaspoon of pepper
  • 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
  • 1/4 cup chopped scallions

Directions:

  1. Mix all the ingredients together to form 12 patties
  2. Cook them on the grill
  3. Serve on a bun of choice

