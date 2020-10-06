In the Kitchen: Chimichurri Cauliflower Burrito Bowl

Lysia Medeiros from Basil & Bunny shares a recipe for Chimichurri Cauliflower Burrito Bowl.

Ingredients: (makes 4 bowls)

1 large head of cauliflower cut into florets

1lb sweet potato diced into half inch cubes

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

Juice from one lime

2 tbsp EVOO

For the garlicky kale:

1 cup of kale chopped

2 cloves of garlic minced

1/2 tsp salt

1 tbsp EVOO

1 15oz can of black beans

4 cups of cooked brown rice

4oz chipotle aioli (can use Veganaise chipotle mayo)

4oz Chimichurri

Handful of cilantro microgreens

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine cauliflower, sweet potato, spices, lime juice, and EVOO in mixing bowl. Place on parchment-lined baking sheet and bake in the oven for 30mins. Then combine kale ingredients in a mixing bowl and set aside. Meanwhile heat up black beans in a pot on the stove. Once the cauliflower and sweet potato are done roasting, you can assemble your bowls. Assembly by laying 1 cup of rice at the bottom of each bowl. Then place about a 1/2 cup of the cauliflower and sweet potato on top. Then place about a 1/4 cup of beans next to the cauliflower and sweet potato. Drizzle chimichurri over the cauliflower and sweet potato then drizzle the aioli across the entire bowl. Top with few pinches of the microgreens and enjoy.

