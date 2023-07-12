In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Chilled Noodles Salad! This recipe takes about 30 minutes and serves 4 to 6 people.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Lo Mein Noodles, cooked
- 1/2 cup Teriyaki Sauce
- 1/4 cup Mayonnaise
- 1/8 cup Rice Vinegar
- 1/2 cup Edamame
- 1/2 cup Yellow Peppers, Julienne
- 1/2 cup Red Peppers, Julienne
- 1/2 cup Carrots, Julienne
- 1/4 cup Radishes, sliced
- 1/4 cup Scallion, sliced
- 1/4 cup Cilantro, leaves only, lightly chopped
- 2 Tablespoons Sesame Seeds
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients
