In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Chili Glazed Shrimp.

Ingredients:

  • 12 Shrimp, U-15, peeled, deveined, skewered
  • 1/2 cup Chili Glaze
  • 2 Corn, removed from cobb
  • 1/2 Onion, sweet, diced
  • 1 cup Heavy Cream
  • 1 stick Butter
  • 2 Tablespoons Honey
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt

Instructions

  1. In a small sauce pan using a little bit of butter saute onions and corn until soft.
  2. Add cream, sugar and salt.
  3. Simmer for 5 minutes.
  4. Fold in butter and blend until smooth.
  5. Rub glaze on shrimp and bake at 450 degrees for 20 minutes.
  6. Serve over top of corn butter

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.