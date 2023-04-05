In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Chili Glazed Shrimp.
Ingredients:
- 12 Shrimp, U-15, peeled, deveined, skewered
- 1/2 cup Chili Glaze
- 2 Corn, removed from cobb
- 1/2 Onion, sweet, diced
- 1 cup Heavy Cream
- 1 stick Butter
- 2 Tablespoons Honey
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
Instructions
- In a small sauce pan using a little bit of butter saute onions and corn until soft.
- Add cream, sugar and salt.
- Simmer for 5 minutes.
- Fold in butter and blend until smooth.
- Rub glaze on shrimp and bake at 450 degrees for 20 minutes.
- Serve over top of corn butter
