In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Chile Crisp Broccoli.

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups Broccoli, cut small, roasted with oil, salt and pepper
  • 1 cup Dried Arbol Chiles
  • 1 cup Dried Red Chili Flakes
  • 1/2 cup Peanuts, roasted, chopped
  • 1/2 cup Shallots, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup Garlic, thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon Crushed Szechuan Pepper Corns
  • 2 Star Anise
  • 1 cup Peanut or Canola Oil

Directions:

  1. Combine chilies, peanuts, shallots, garlic, peppercorns, anise and oil.
  2. Heat for 5 minutes.
  3. Toss with roasted broccoli.

