In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Chile Crisp Broccoli.
Ingredients:
- 4 cups Broccoli, cut small, roasted with oil, salt and pepper
- 1 cup Dried Arbol Chiles
- 1 cup Dried Red Chili Flakes
- 1/2 cup Peanuts, roasted, chopped
- 1/2 cup Shallots, thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup Garlic, thinly sliced
- 1 teaspoon Crushed Szechuan Pepper Corns
- 2 Star Anise
- 1 cup Peanut or Canola Oil
Directions:
- Combine chilies, peanuts, shallots, garlic, peppercorns, anise and oil.
- Heat for 5 minutes.
- Toss with roasted broccoli.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.