In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making a chickpea salad with cucumber and dill.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups Chickpeas
- 1 cup Cucumbers, peeled, skinned, no seeds
- 1/2 cup Chopped Dill
- 1/4 cup Olive Oil
- 2 Lemons, juiced, no seeds
- 1/4 cup Chopped Scallion
- 1/4 cup Yogurt
- 1/4 cup Feta
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.