In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making a chickpea salad with cucumber and dill.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups Chickpeas
  • 1 cup Cucumbers, peeled, skinned, no seeds
  • 1/2 cup Chopped Dill
  • 1/4 cup Olive Oil
  • 2 Lemons, juiced, no seeds
  • 1/4 cup Chopped Scallion
  • 1/4 cup Yogurt
  • 1/4 cup Feta
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients.

